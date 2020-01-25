Work to set up first Sikh varsity outside India on in US city

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:02 IST

A group of NRIs donated 125 acre land to set up the university, work on which started in August last year

A group of NRIs have donated nearly 125 acres of land for setting up ‘Khalsa University’ in Bellingham city of the United States, which will be the first Sikh varsity outside India, and are working on the project to start the proposed courses in a year or so.

Bellingham is a coastal city in Washington state near the Canada border.

US-based Manjit Singh Dhaliwal, who along with other US-based Sikh families donated the land for the purpose, said, “The work was initiated in August last year. The project has got shape with the grace of Waheguru.”

Dhaliwal, who hails from Chowkiman village in Ludhiana district and was felicitated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in Amritsar for his contribution to Sikhism through the upcoming varsity, said, ““We have purchased two buildings of a government college with the help of members of the community to run the courses. We have got licenses by the education board and the local government,” he said.

“We have got online courses approved by the government and they will be introduced in the building we have purchased. We will approach Sikhs across the world to seek cooperation to develop the campus. Though we are short of funds, I hope the sangat will help us realising our dream and in a year we will be able to start all the proposed courses”, said Dhaliwal who owns gas stations in Bellingham, which is adjacent to Canadian city of Vancouver.

“The university will offer courses in engineering, medical, law, languages, accountancy etc besides gurbani research, Sikh history and gurmat sangeet. Local people of other faiths are happy because value-based education is the need of the hour at a time when youths are getting hooked to drugs and other things,” he added.

Accompanying him, Prof Gurnam Singh, former head of Gurmat Sangeet department of Punjabi University, Patiala, who is involved in the project, told that the project is on its initial stage and few classes have started in the building which is temporary campus.

SGPC senior vice president Rajinder Singh Mehta presented him a ‘siropa’ (robe of honour), a replica of the Golden Temple and memorial coins and religious books.

SGPC-run Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, is considered as the sole Sikh university.