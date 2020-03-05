e-paper
Yoga to be introduced in senior secondary schools in Himachal: Education minister

Yoga to be introduced in senior secondary schools in Himachal: Education minister

As soon as the syllabus is finalised, recruitment and promotion rules will be framed for the appointment of yoga teachers

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 14:45 IST
SHIMLA: Yoga will be introduced as a separate subject for study in government senior secondary schools in Himachal Pradesh, state education minister Suresh Bhardwaj told the assembly on Thursday.

Responding to Jawalamukhi BJP MLA Ramesh Chand Dhawala’s query during question hour, Bhardwaj informed the House that introduction of yoga as a subject was a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s vision document.

The education minister said the Himachal Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Solan had been asked to prepare the required syllabus for the classes. Subsequently, the SCERT prepared the syllabus which was forwarded to the state education department for giving final touches, he added.

As soon as the syllabus is finalised, recruitment and promotion rules will be framed for the appointment of yoga teachers, the minister added.

With this, yoga will be introduced as a separate subject for students of Classes 9 to 12, Bhardwaj added.

