Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJP has won Rajasthan’s Jalore seat since 2004

Devji Patel of the BJP is the sitting member of Parliament from the Jalore parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan.

The Jalore Lok Sabha seat was with the Congress from 1991 and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s B Susheela wrested it from Sardar Buta Singh in 2004. Since then, the BJP has ruled in the Jalore seat.

Devji Patel won from the seat for the first time in 2009 and then again in 2014 against Congress leader Udai Lal Anjana. He will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 once again.

Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Voting in 13 constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 29. The remaining 12 constituencies will vote on May 5. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some facts about the Jalore Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jalore

Polling date: April 29

Sitting MP, party: Devji Patel, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 381,145

Runner up name, party: Udai Lal Anjana, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,087,272

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 59.58%

Number of women voters in 2014: 860,92

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,919

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 18:11 IST