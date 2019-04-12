Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Mulayam Singh Yadav has won from SP’s bastion Mainpuri four times

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat is the citadel of the Samajwadi Party and has held it since 1996.

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has won this seat four times in 1996, 2004, 2009 and 2014. In the 2014 bypoll, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the seat.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is contesting the elections from this seat again while the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Prem Singh Shakya. The BJP has never won this seat.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Mainpuri

Polling date: April 23

2019 candidates: Mulayam Singh Yadav (SP), Prem Singh Shakya (BJP)

Sitting MP, party: Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, SP

Winning margin in 2014: 321,249

Runner up name, party: Prem Singh Shakya, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 999,265

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 61.32%

Number of women voters in 2014: 752,497

Number of polling booths in 2014: NA

