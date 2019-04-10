Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will Hema Malini repeat the show in UP’s Mathura?

Bollywood actor Hema Malini is the sitting member of Parliament from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, she had defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) heavyweight and party vice-president Jayant Chaudhary. She is in the fray from Mathura, which is believed to the birthplace of Lord Krishna, once again.

Considered to be the stronghold of Jat voters, Mathura will also see Kunwar Narendra Singh fight for the RLD while Congress has chosen Mahesh Pathak.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are some details about the Mathura Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Mathura

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Hema Malini, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 330,743

Runner up name, party: Jayant Chaudhary, RLD

Number of voters in 2014: 1,049,273

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 59.65%

Number of women voters in 2014: 789,019

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,734

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:34 IST