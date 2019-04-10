Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will Hema Malini repeat the show in UP’s Mathura?
Bollywood actor Hema Malini is the sitting member of Parliament from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, she had defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) heavyweight and party vice-president Jayant Chaudhary. She is in the fray from Mathura, which is believed to the birthplace of Lord Krishna, once again.
Considered to be the stronghold of Jat voters, Mathura will also see Kunwar Narendra Singh fight for the RLD while Congress has chosen Mahesh Pathak.
Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Here are some details about the Mathura Lok Sabha seat:
State: Uttar Pradesh
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Mathura
Polling date: April 18
Sitting MP, party: Hema Malini, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 330,743
Runner up name, party: Jayant Chaudhary, RLD
Number of voters in 2014: 1,049,273
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 59.65%
Number of women voters in 2014: 789,019
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,734
