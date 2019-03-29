Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 29, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Ahmedabad (East)

Paresh Rawal won against HS Patel of the Congress in the last Lok Sabha election of 2014.

constituency watch Updated: Mar 29, 2019 18:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
AHMEDABAD (EAST) Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,AHMEDABAD (EAST) Profile,Gujarat General Elections 2019
Mumbai, India - February 21, 2017: People cast their vote during the BMC elections at Ghodapdeo in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Actor Paresh Rawal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the current member of Parliament from Ahmedabad (East) Lok Sabha seat.

Paresh Rawal won against HS Patel of the Congress in the last Lok Sabha election of 2014. Before that, BJP’s Harin Pathak held the seat.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

State: Gujarat

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Ahmedabad (East)

Sitting MP, Party: Paresh Rawal, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 326,633

Runner up name, party: HS Patel, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 985,525

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 61.52%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,641

Number of women voters: 749,067

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 18:45 IST

tags

more from constituency watch