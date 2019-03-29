Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Ahmedabad (East)
Updated: Mar 29, 2019
Actor Paresh Rawal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the current member of Parliament from Ahmedabad (East) Lok Sabha seat.
Paresh Rawal won against HS Patel of the Congress in the last Lok Sabha election of 2014. Before that, BJP’s Harin Pathak held the seat.
State: Gujarat
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Ahmedabad (East)
Sitting MP, Party: Paresh Rawal, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 326,633
Runner up name, party: HS Patel, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 985,525
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 61.52%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,641
Number of women voters: 749,067
