Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Ahmedabad (East)

Actor Paresh Rawal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the current member of Parliament from Ahmedabad (East) Lok Sabha seat.

Paresh Rawal won against HS Patel of the Congress in the last Lok Sabha election of 2014. Before that, BJP’s Harin Pathak held the seat.

State: Gujarat

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Ahmedabad (East)

Sitting MP, Party: Paresh Rawal, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 326,633

Runner up name, party: HS Patel, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 985,525

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 61.52%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,641

Number of women voters: 749,067

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 18:45 IST