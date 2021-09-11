'A great opportunity to announce himself on a grand stage': Butt on India batter who can become a hero at T20 World Cup

Ever since the BCCI announced India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Wednesday, numerous experts and cricketers have weighed in on various selections. While some have expressed shock over certain exclusions, others have welcomed certain inclusions with open arms. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Salman Butt.

The former Pakistan captain has lauded the Indian board's decision to bring on board Suryakumar Yadav, who is already being rated very highly in the cricketing fraternity. While speaking about what makes the Indian middle-order batsman so special on his YouTube channel, Butt remarked:

ALSO READ| ‘A player should return to setup only after 3-4 years but seems like MS Dhoni’s case was special': Kapil Dev

“The World Cup or any other big tournament is an opportunity for youngsters to prove themselves on the grand stage. If they are able to win games for their team in the World Cup, they definitely become heroes and people to be remembered. Their careers get launched on a very high note. It is a great opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to announce himself on a grand stage. Not only Suryakumar Yadav, but also people like him, who are part of other teams."

As mentioned earlier, Butt is not the only cricketer to have appreciated the move. Soon after the disclosure of the squad, former India opener Gautam had stated:

"He can lap you, he can late cut you, he can hit you over extra cover; he's got all the shots, especially at No.4, because sometimes No.4 is the most tricky position to bat in T20 cricket, probably the easiest is the top three, but No.4, because you might be in when you have lost two early wickets and you still want to continue the momentum."

The T20 World Cup will be played in the UAE and Oman between October 17 and November 14. India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 24.