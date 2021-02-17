IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'For me, it's very realistic not a dream': Ashwin ready to give 'best shot' in T20 World Cup if given an opportunity
R Ashwin during the World T20 in 2016. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin during the World T20 in 2016. (Getty Images)
cricket

'For me, it's very realistic not a dream': Ashwin ready to give 'best shot' in T20 World Cup if given an opportunity

  • During the post-match press-conference, Ashwin was asked if he still dreams of playing the T20 World Cup in India this year.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:33 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin has been in a rich vein of form ever since India returned in action after the Covid-19 break. He excelled in the Test series Down Under which India pocketed 2-1. And now, he is leaving no stone unturned in troubling England at home. The senior India off-spinner outplayed Joe Root & Co with his all-round performance in the second Test at his home ground. He began the onslaught with his 29th Test five-for in the first innings and followed it with an astonishing hundred.

Also Read | ‘I was overthinking it’: Ashwin credits teammate for giving crucial batting tip

His dynamic performance at Chepauk led India to level the 4-match series 1-1 after thrashing the visitors by 317 runs on Tuesday. After the magnificent victory, Ashwin said that he would love to play the T20 World Cup if he gets the opportunity.

During the post-match press-conference, Ashwin was asked if he still dreams of playing the T20 World Cup in India this year. He replied: “For me it's very realistic not a dream. The space I am in right now, I'm enjoying whatever I'm doing on a day-to-day basis. It's been more about the process, it's more about what, how and when rather than this that and there. That's something which can make you chase and make you desperate.”

Also Read | Kohli certainly shouldn't be playing in Ahmedabad next week: Lloyd

Ashwin hasn't played T20I cricket for India since 2017. His last appearance was against West Indies in Jamaica where India lost the game by 9 wickets. So far, he has represented India in 46 matches, taking 52 wickets. In the Indian Premier League - where he currently represents Delhi Capitals - he has picked 138 wickets from 154 matches.

“There are a lot of cricketers who have done very well for India in different formats. I've been out of the (T20) team for the last 3 years but every time I have got an opportunity in the IPL I have put a very earnest attempt and contributed in whatever way I can,” Ashwin added.

“If the team deems it fit and obviously, I will think I'm good enough. If I get my opportunity, I will give it my best shot.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
r ashwin t20 world cup
Close
R Ashwin celebrates his century.(BCCI)
R Ashwin celebrates his century.(BCCI)
cricket

ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin & other protagonists of Chennai win move up

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • India vs England: Ashwin’s second-innings century at his home ground in Chennai has lifted him 14 places to 81st in the list of batsmen, and while he remains seventh among bowlers after grabbing eight wickets in the match
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Left: Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. (BCCI)
From Left: Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. (BCCI)
cricket

'He did not make the same mistake': Nehra hails India bowler after super show

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:34 PM IST
  • India vs England: Ashish Nehra loved watching the India bowler perform in Chennai, but it wasn't R Ashwin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faf du Plessis is one of the stalwarts of South Africa. (ICC)
Faf du Plessis is one of the stalwarts of South Africa. (ICC)
cricket

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:34 PM IST
  • South Africa' Faf du Plessis has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav(Twitter)
Indian leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav(Twitter)
cricket

'There was some pressure, having not played a lot of Tests in last 2 years'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:29 PM IST
While speaking on Star Sports, Kuldeep also spoke about the pressure of playing a Test match after such a long time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin during the World T20 in 2016. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin during the World T20 in 2016. (Getty Images)
cricket

Will Test hero R Ashwin play T20 World Cup for India? Off-spinner answers

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • During the post-match press-conference, Ashwin was asked if he still dreams of playing the T20 World Cup in India this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Vaughan called Pant's wicketkeeping India's biggest positive. (Getty/BCCI)
Michael Vaughan called Pant's wicketkeeping India's biggest positive. (Getty/BCCI)
cricket

'One good Test match doesn't make you a good keeper': Vaughan on Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:34 PM IST
  • India vs England: Vaughan reckons one Test match is not enough and that Pant needs to keep doing it more often to be called a good wicketkeeper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL trophy(BCCI)
IPL trophy(BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021: NZC to grant NOCs, players to be available for full season

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Along with granting NOCs, it has also been confirmed that the Kiwis would be available for the entire edition of the IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin celebrates his century. (BCCI)
R Ashwin celebrates his century. (BCCI)
cricket

‘I was overthinking it’: Ashwin credits teammate for giving crucial batting tip

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:47 AM IST
  • India vs England: In the last two series, R Ashwin has shown his credentials with the bat while making sure he is still regarded as the premier spinner in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSK captain MS Dhoni along with coach Stephen Fleming(Twitter)
CSK captain MS Dhoni along with coach Stephen Fleming(Twitter)
cricket

CSK CEO gives major update on Dhoni and Fleming's participation

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:59 PM IST
CSK will head into the auction with a purse of 22.9 crores, which they need to use to fill seven domestic and one overseas slot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
ipl

IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • IPL 2021 Auction: A total of 292 players will be up for grabs in the mini auction on February 18 ahead of the 2021 season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England appeal for the wicket of Washington Sundar during the 5th &amp; final day of the first Test(PTI)
England appeal for the wicket of Washington Sundar during the 5th & final day of the first Test(PTI)
cricket

England's Test priority questioned after player rotation

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The team under Joe Root had embarked on their Asia tour by leaving out speedster Jofra Archer and all-rounder Ben Stokes for the Sri Lanka leg as part of their policy to keep multi-format players fresh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist (L), Rishabh Pant (R)(HT Collage)
Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist (L), Rishabh Pant (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

India vs England: Rishabh Pant responds to Gilchrist's words of appreciation

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Australian legendary wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist hailed Pant for his rollicking performance. In response, Pant came up with a tweet to express his gratitude.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Moeen Ali: File Photo(Reuters)
Moeen Ali: File Photo(Reuters)
cricket

Root apologises to Ali for saying all-rounder 'chose' to go home: Reports

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:38 AM IST
According to a report in 'Mirror' newspaper, Root apologised to Ali at the team hotel for saying that "he has chosen" to go home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli was unimpressed with Nitin Menon's decision. (Twitter)
Virat Kohli was unimpressed with Nitin Menon's decision. (Twitter)
cricket

Kohli certainly should not be playing in Ahmedabad next week: Lloyd

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:35 PM IST
  • India vs England: David Lloyd has come down heavily on India captain Virat Kohli for his argument with on-field umpire during around close of play on Day 3 of the India vs England Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP