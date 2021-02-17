‘I was overthinking it’: R Ashwin credits India teammate for giving 'crucial' batting tip in Chennai

It felt like whatever Ashwin touched turned to gold during the second Test match against England in Chennai. Ashwin was the star performer for India on his home ground as he picked up eight wickets while scoring a crucial century for the hosts. It was a match-winning display by the off-spinner as India thumped England by 317 runs to level the four-match series 1-1.

Ashwin was given the Player of the Match award for his effort. In the last two series, Ashwin has shown his credentials with the bat while making sure he is still regarded as the premier spinner in the world. He talked about his upturn in form with the bat and narrated how batting coach Vikram Rathore and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane helped him out.

“It is very important to put the pressure on the bowlers because if you allow them to dictate terms, it is going to get easier. I just wanted to take it upon myself, and after I connected the first ball, I knew I got a hang of this wicket,” Ashwin said after the match.

“I am someone who tries hard, and when things don't go my way, I try harder. Vikram Rathore has been very supportive. My batting was more about hands, to think tactically instead of technically. Ajinkya played a crucial role in telling me that I was overthinking it.”

After the conclusion of the game, the off-spinner asserted that more than the turning Chepauk pitch, it was the ‘mind of the England batsmen’ that helped his team dominate the second Test. During the post-match presentation, Ashwin credited his ‘pace and guile’ for getting the maximum out of the track.

“As much as people were predicting things from the outside, I thought the balls that were doing much wasn't getting wickets. It was the mind of the batsmen that got us wickets. I have been playing for years over here now and it takes pace and guile to do it. Keeping intent was very important,” Ashwin said.