‘His reflexes are getting slower with age’: Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan batsman for getting out for a duck in 2nd WI Test

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has slammed Pakistan’s top three batters for failing to score against West Indies on the first day of the second Test in Jamaica. The visitors went off to a horrendous start after put to bat first. Opener Abid Ali fell prey to Kemar Roach on just the third ball of the match. The veteran Caribbean quick struck again a couple of overs later to dismiss experienced Azhar Ali for a 6-ball duck. Opener Imran Butt lost his wicket to Jayden Seales, leaving the hosts reeling at 2 for 3.

Raja slammed the top-order batters for their intent and lack of adjustment to the conditions. Speaking his YouTube video, the former cricketer stated that Pakistan needed a good start after losing the first Test but the openers failed to do that.

“Pakistan had a close shave against West Indies. They lost 3 wickets at a score of 2, they lost the last match. So, they needed a good beginning from the top-order which they couldn’t get,” Raja said in his YouTube video.

“Pakistan is facing an issue with their top-order in overseas tours for quite a long time now. And the reason is, they are not able to adjust. It’s a fact that pitches in Jamaica aren’t easy to bat. You couldn’t score until you acclimatize to the condition and make adjustments to your techniques. The top three produced a poor performance technically and their intent is getting challenged. When you give up upon that, it’s difficult to survive.

“Azhar Ali has played so many Test matches but he is yet to establish the balance at the crease. His reflexes are getting slower with age. He needs to do something in his last Test innings here and Pakistan would need him. Same goes with the openers. Unless they provide good starts, Pakistan can’t be a big team in Test cricket,” he added.

Skipper Babar Azam and Fawad Alam came together and rescued Pakistan after the top-order collapse. The duo stitched a 166-run stand for the fourth wicket before the visiting captain lost his wicket to Roach for 75 while Alam (76) was retired hurt.

“Openers are considered the pillars of a team but that role is being played by captain Babar Azam and Fawad Alam. They batted brilliantly. They need to be applauded because it has become a norm that whenever the top-order fails, they come and get themselves to work. They were the reason Pakistan managed to avoid an embarrassing day,” Raja said.

Pakistan were 212 for 4 at stumps on day 1 with Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf batting on 22 and 23 respectively.