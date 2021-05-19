''If he's got it, there's a good chance I've got it as well': Michael Hussey reveals details of his battle with Covid-19

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey has revealed riveting details of his battle with Covid-19. The Chennai Super Kings batting coach was the third individual from the team's camp to test positive for the Covid after a bus driver and bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji had already returned positive results. Hussey recalled how he initially thought he wouldn't have contracted the virus, but to his horror, did.

"I wasn’t thinking about (getting home) too much to start with. I was focusing on just trying to get better again, really. My initial test came up as a weak positive, and we were sort of hoping the next would be negative and it’d be alright, but unfortunately I got retested the next day and that came back positive,” Hussey told Fox Sports.

“To be honest, I had already started feeling some of the symptoms and so I was thinking, ‘I’m pretty sure I’ve got it’. Plus, I was sitting next to the bowling coach on the bus a few times, so I thought, ‘If he’s got it then there’s a pretty good chance, I’ve got it as well’.”

Hussey isn't sure of the exact time or date he might have contracted the virus, but seems certain it happened sometime after they left the bio-bubble in Mumbai and travelled to Delhi for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 28.

"There was a risk there. It (also) could have been at the ground; there was ground staff while we were there training and on game day. There was certainly more risk once we left that Mumbai bubble," added Hussey.

"I was a bit like, 'Oh gosh, why me', but I didn't really think too much at all. I thought it was a bit of a shame. But I certainly wasn’t worried about my breathing or things like that. It was just a bit annoying, really."

Due to the virus, Hussey could not join the Australian contingent in their trip to the Maldives, where they had to spent a week before returning to Australia on May 13. He was airlifted to Chennai, where the challenge was to arrange a flight from Chennai to Doha to Australia. Hussey beat the virus and returned a negative result on May 13, clearing his passage to return home.

"That's what we ended up going with in the end. We were a bit nervous obviously with flights being cancelled left, right and centre. But thankfully it all went quite smoothly and it’s good to be back," explained Hussey.

"Even once we arrived in Sydney, the police and the staff at the airport were all really friendly and made you feel as comfortable as they could because it’s obviously not the nicest experience."