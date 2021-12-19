‘Indians will say we don’t have players like Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam’: Former Pakistan cricketer

Babar Azam-led Pakistan maintained their supremacy in the shorter format of the game, completing a clean sweep over West Indies in the recently-concluded three-match series.

The series saw Pakistan completing their highest run-chase in T20Is when they chased down 208 with more than a over to spare. In the contest, Mohammad Rizwan smoked 87 off 45 balls, while his opening partner and captain Babar chipped in with 53-ball 79 as the pair put 158 for the first wicket.

It was their fourth 150-plus stand as an opening pair, all of which came in 2021. The stand was also their second-highest as a pair after their partnership of 197 against South Africa earlier this year.

Delighted with the performance, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif compared by the duo with the Indian counterpart.

“About a year ago, we used to say that Pakistan doesn’t have players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul especially in T20 cricket. But I think, after some time, Indians will also say that we don’t have players like [Mohammad] Rizwan and Babar [Azam],” said Latif on PTV Sports.

He also praised the duo for improving their strike-rate as compared to previous years.

“Earlier, we also had our reservations about their scoring rate but they made up for it by pacing their innings perfectly,” he further stated.

This was also Babar's 20th 50-plus score in T20 cricket in this calendar year, which is the most by any cricketer.