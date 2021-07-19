‘Thiruvananthapuram’s finest will again be available’: Congress leader Tharoor gives major update on Samson’s injury

Sanju Samson suffered a ligament injury which kept him away from selection for the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. However, the Indian team has received a boost as the wicketkeeper-batsman has reportedly gained back his fitness and will be available for the next face-off on Tuesday in Colombo.

Shashi Tharoor, a renowned politician and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday, took to Twitter and gave a major update on Samson’s health condition.

He said, “Delighted to hear from Sri Lanka that Sanju Samson has recovered from his strained knee ligament and that Thiruvananthapuram's finest will again be available for India! All the best, Sanju!”

Earlier on Sunday, the BCCI media team had informed about Samson’s injury which was monitored by the medical team. In his absence, Ishan Kishan was handed the debut cap.

“Sanju Samson sprained a ligament in his knee and was hence not available for selection for this game. The medical team is tracking his progress at the moment,” BCCI's media team informed.

Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India registered a clinical victory in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After restricting the hosts for 262 for 9, India chased down the target with 7 wickets in hands and 13.2 overs to spare.

The Indian team lead the 3-match series 1-0 and will look to clinch the same when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second encounter at the same venue on Tuesday,