134 not out, 8/15: K Gowtham smashes T20 records with unbelievable all-round figures
Playing for Ballari Tuskers in Karnataka Premier League, the right-handed batsman smashed fastest hundred in the tournament’s history, in just 39 balls.cricket Updated: Aug 24, 2019 07:24 IST
Krishnappa Gowtham on Friday set the stage on fire with perhaps the best all-round performance ever-witnessed in cricket. Playing for Ballari Tuskers in Karnataka Premier League, the right-handed batsman smashed fastest hundred in the tournament’s history, in just 39 balls. He also score the highest total with the bat in KPL, remaining unbeaten on 134 in 56 balls.
Gowtham also registed the most number of sixes in an innings in KPL, with 13 big hits to his name. In totality, he produced 106 runs via fours and sixes, the highest by any player in an innings in KPL history.
If the batting performance was not enough, Gowtham also went on to register the best bowling figures ever in a T20 match, picking up 8/15 in his 4 overs, as he took his side to a 70-run victory against Shivamogga Lions.
Correction - EIGHT!— Namma KPL (@KPLKSCA) August 23, 2019
A century and EIGHT wickets.. #BTvSL #KPL8 #NammaKPL #KPLNoduGuru https://t.co/IAcNs3Ouj4
Even though, Gowtham’s figures were better than Colin Ackermann, who registered figures of 7/18 in a Vitality Blast in England earlier this month, it will not be considered an official record in the books, as state T20 leagues are not given an official T20 status. Instead, the matches are categorized as “Other T20s”.
His mind-blowing performance set twitterati on fire with the cricket fraternity quick to applaud the all-rounder.
134* in a T20 game is excellent.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 23, 2019
8 wickets in 4 overs is extraordinary. K Gowtham has done both in one game. That’s unreal. 😱 #KPL
I just witnessed K GOWTHAM making 134no with 13 x 6’s and then took 8/15... greatest bowling figures in T20 history! #ManoftheMatch— Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) August 23, 2019
WOW!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@KPLKSCA
After the match, the Karnataka player said: “I don’t think I expected this, nor did anyone else out here. Thanks to everyone who turned up and supported us.”
On being questioned whether he enjoyed his batting or bowling performance, the cricketer gave a witty reply: “Well, I enjoyed my girlfriend’s smile.”
First Published: Aug 24, 2019 07:21 IST