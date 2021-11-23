1st Test: 'Just one innings away from gaining back the form': Pujara backs fellow senior to fire in IND vs NZ series

India's Test No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara, ahead of the first India-New Zealand Test at the Green Park Stadium, has stated that he believes fellow senior pro Ajinkya Rahane is just one good innings away from rediscovering his mojo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While addressing a press conference in Kanpur, venue for the first Tes match beginning on Thursday, November 25, Test mainstay backed stand-in skipper Rahane, who has endured a horrible run with the bat of late, to get back among runs.India and New Zealand will lock horns in the two-match Test series which gets underway from Thursday.

ALSO READ| IND vs NZ: 'I can’t reveal position but definitely he will be part of the team': Pujara confirms star batter's selection

"He (Rahane) is a great player, there are times when a player goes through a tough time and that's a part of this game. There can be ups and downs but I feel he is a confident player. He is someone who works hard on his game and I am sure he is just one innings away from gaining back the form," said Pujara in the virtual press conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Once he gets back to scoring runs, he will be back in form. He has been working hard in the nets. So he is a good touch, hoping that he scores big runs in this series," he added.

Meanwhile, Pujara also revealed that star youngster Shubman Gill will “definitely” play the first Test but decided against revealing his batting position.

“Can’t reveal that at this stage (Shubman Gill's batting position). But see, he is a talented player and definitely he will be part of the team. So someone like him, you know he doesn’t need to worry too much, he has been playing good cricket for a couple of years since he has made his debut. It was unfortunate that he missed out on England, but he is a talented player, and I don’t think personally I will need to tell him much," quipped Pujara.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON