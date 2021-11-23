IND vs NZ: 'I can’t reveal position but definitely he will be part of the team': Pujara confirms star batter's selection

India's Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed that youngster Shubman Gill will be a part of India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

While addressing a virtual press conference, Pujara confirmed to Sportskeeda that the right-hander has been playing good cricket since making his debut and that the talented player is looking forward to playing.

“Can’t reveal that at this stage. But see, he is a talented player and definitely he will be part of the team. So someone like him, you know he doesn’t need to worry too much, he has been playing good cricket for a couple of years since he has made his debut. It was unfortunate that he missed out on England, but he is a talented player, and I don’t think personally I will need to tell him much," quipped Pujara.

When asked at what position he will bat, Pujara kept this card close to his chest.

“Rahul bhai is there, he will give the best guidance. So I think he will just have to play his natural game. I can’t reveal the position he will bat at, but he is well prepared and I am sure he is looking forward to this series,” Pujara, who is the vice-captain for the first Test, said in response to a Sportskeeda query during a virtual press conference.