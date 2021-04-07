2 days before IPL 2021 opener, RCB's Daniel Sams tests positive for Covid-19, kept in isolation

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Australian pacer Daniel Sams tested positive for Covid-19 two days before their IPL 2021 opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9, the franchise confirmed on Wednesday.

Sams, who was traded with Harshal Patel to Delhi Capitals ahead of the 14 edition of Indian Premier League is asymptomatic and currently in isolation at a designated medical facility.

"Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility," RCB announced.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols," the statement further read.

Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols.





Left-arm seamer Sams is the second cricketer from RCB after opener Devdutt Padikkal to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of IPL 2021.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians scout and wicketkeeping consultant, Kiran more tested positive for Covid-19.

Both the teams are currently in Chennai preparing for their first match of IPL 2021.

IPL 2021 has been hit hard by the coronavirus even before its start as a number of ground-staff at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, broadcast crew event management officials, and some cricketers, including the likes of Axar Patel and Nitish Rana, have contracted the infection.