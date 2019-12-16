2 Indians among IPL’s ‘top draws’ for auctions in December 19

cricket

Three days before IPL 2020 auctions, the Indian Premiere League tweeted names of six ‘top draw’ cricketers who can start a bidding war. Eight franchises – Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals – will look plug the gaps in their squad in the IPL 2020 auctions set to take place in Kolkata in December 19.

IPL chose four overseas cricketers – Chris Lynn, Dale Steyn, Sam Curran, Kesrick Williams and two Indian cricketers – Yusuf Pathan and Piyush Chawla in its ‘top draws’ bracket for the IPL auctions.

All these six cricketers were released by their respective franchises ahead of the auctions. Chris Lynn, who had been one of the mainstays in the Kolkata Knight Riders batting line-up for the last few seasons before being released this year, has kept his base price in the highest bracket of INR 2 crore. South Africa’s Dale Steyn, who was picked up as a replacement by Royal Challengers Bangalore in last IPL, is the other cricketer in 2 crore bracket kept in the top draws.

And VIVO #IPLAuction is back! 👊

Big names, Big numbers. How will they fare? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IbqX3QPeTd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2019

England’s talented all-rounder Sam Curran was the highest paid overseas cricketers in the last auctions but was surprisingly released by Kings XI Punjab. With a base price of 1 crore, he is again set to be one of the top picks in this auction.

West Indies medium pacer Kesrick Williams, who kept India captain Virat Kohli on his toes both with his variations and celebrations in the T20I series, has been picked in the top draw with a base price of only 50 lakhs.

The two Indians in the top draw – Yusuf Pathan (released by Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Piyush Chawla (released by Kolkata Knight Riders) – have kept their base price at INR 1 crore each.

As many as 332 cricketers will go under the hammer “While 997 players had initially registered for the auction, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players,” read an official IPL statement. Only 73 slots are there to be filled in the eight franchises and only 29 of them can be foreign buys.