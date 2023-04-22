2, W, W, W1, W1, 0: Mohit Sharma triggers LSG's unreal final over collapse for GT's sensational comeback win - Watch

The Lucknow Super Giants looked set for a cruising victory by the end of the 18th over of the chase against Gujarat Titans; the side needed 17 runs to win off 12 deliveries in a 136-run chase. However, the Titans lived up to their defending champions tag, as India's two senior bowlers – Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma – bowling brilliant final two overs to secure a 7-run win for the Titans. While Shami conceded 5 runs off the penultimate over of the innings, Mohit produced a phenomenal performance in the final over, giving away only three.

Mohit Sharma; Hardik Pandya(IPL)

The Super Giants lost four wickets off back-to-back deliveries in the last over; while Mohit dismissed the dangerous KL Rahul (68) on the second ball, the veteran pacer sent Marcus Stoinis back to the dugout on the next delivery. The remaining two wickets – those of Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda – were run outs.

The LSG, at one stage, were 105/2 in 15 overs, requiring only 31 runs more to win off the remaining 30 deliveries. Rahul had made a strong start and been batting on 58 off 45 deliveries when Jayant Yadav bowled an excellent 16th over, conceding only three. Noor Ahmed, who was playing his first IPL game, then picked the crucial wicket of Nicholas Pooran as he gave only four runs before Mohit confined both – Rahul and Badoni – to singles off each delivery in the 18th.

While Rahul was more inclined at rotating the strike, Badoni couldn't time the ball to perfection and by the 19th over, the LSG ended up requiring a couple of big hits to steer home. On the first delivery – a yorker – Rahul impressively got under the delivery to take an important two. However, the batter failed to get his timing right on the second ball, as he found a fielder at deep square leg for Mohit's first wicket in the over.

Stoinis, then, handed a catch straight to David Miller on the third delivery of the over before the successive run outs sealed the win for Titans.

