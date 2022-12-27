‘200 in your 100th Test’: Candice hails husband David Warner for overcoming ‘incredible amount of lows’ in 2nd SA Test

David Warner was in dominating form on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match vs South Africa, at the MCG in Melbourne. The opener, emotional and exhausted, retired hurt after a blistering 200 on his 100th Test match. Warner's knock helped Australia post 386 for three in 91 overs at Stumps with a lead of 197 runs, in response to South Africa's 189.

Becoming the first Aussie to bag a double ton in his 100th Test, Warner succumbed to cramps and limped off the the pavilion with the help of a trainer. Warner's wife Candice took to Instagram to lavish praise on the veteran cricketer. The duo are known to be active on social media and have a huge fan following on Instagram. "200 in your 100th test match. David you are simply remarkable", she wrote.

"Today you put on a gladiator effort. You showed the doubters why you are far from over but more importantly you inspired so many young kids watching that if you can achieve this from your humble beginnings that they can too. There have been an incredible amount of lows lately but you showed everyone that with sheer grit, will and determination that anything is possible.

"Keep striving to be your best darling. Go hard and never forget where you have come from because that has made you the player you are today.

She further added, "Ivy, Indi, Isla and myself are so proud of you. You’re the best Dad ever!!!"

Reacting to the post, Warner commented, "Thanks darling I love you, your support means the world".

Other than Warner, even Steve Smith played a valiant knock of 85 runs off 161 balls, packed with nine fours and a six. Meanwhile, Warner clobbered 16 fours and two maximums. For South Africa's bowling department, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje bagged a wicket each.

