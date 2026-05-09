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2011 World Cup winner makes bold Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 playoff claim despite crushing defeat to KKR

After their defeat to KKR, DC still have a chance to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 06:54 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Despite their heavy defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, former India cricketer Piyush Chawla feels that Delhi Capitals still have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. DC's IPL 2026 playoffs hopes suffered a massive blow on Friday, as they crashed to an eight-wicket defeat against KKR. DC are now eighth in the standings with 8 points in 11 games (4 wins, 7 defeats). Their hopes for qualification are no longer in their hands. Also, their poor net run rate puts them in a tight position. Multiple teams are still in contention, and for DC, it is now a survival battle with no room for error.

Delhi Capitals lost to Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.(PTI)

Speaking on JioHotstar, former Chawla feels that DC still have 'something left to play for' and urged them to give their best.

Also Read: ‘Kya karu mai phir?’ Rohit Sharma gets irritated with awkward fan interaction, but ‘sorry, please’ melts him

“Delhi Capitals still have a mathematical chance. So, there is definitely something left to play for. At this stage, it's important for the team to stay together, play with freedom, and focus on building momentum rather than worrying about other results,” he said.

“Instead of looking for faults or blaming each other, they need to back themselves, play good cricket, and take pride in the remaining games. A couple of wins can quickly change the atmosphere around the side.”

Speaking after the match, Allen said, “I just tried to knuckle down early. It was still a little bit challenging at the start, Axar bowled really well and restricted us. So like I said, just try to get in strong positions and bat deep.”

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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