2019 ODI World Cup final loss in England does not affect New Zealand's morale ahead of WTC Final: Kane Williamson

The 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand in London just a couple of years ago was a memorable encounter, to say the least. The controversial game between two of the best teams in the world saw a Super Over finish, which was decided by boundary count rule - a rule that was scrapped just a few months after the event because of its controversial nature.

Now as New Zealand prepare for a cracking World Test Championship final against India, skipper Kane Williamson was asked if the game affects the morale of his team.

"No, I do not think so, certainly not something that the guys have spoken about. I guess being a different side really with a different format as well," he said in an ICC press release.

"The focus is definitely on the transition from not playing much cricket or from where the guys who have played white ball cricket to just change into that Test format but hopefully there is still a great atmosphere for that game," Kane added.

"The match you mentioned was a very memorable one and obviously it had some controversy and it had everything, and people loved watching it, at the end of the day. That is why people got a lot out of it.

"Hopefully, it (WTC final) is a great spectacle, and we get a decent crowd, and it is a really good game," he signed off.