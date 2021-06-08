'I tell Jadeja the same thing’: Rashid Khan reveals valuable advice he received from MS Dhoni

Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan is a well-known face in the T20 leagues across the world. He is one of the popular figures in the tournaments like Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), and Big Bash League (BBL), to name a few. Rashid has played the game under several well-known leaders but he wishes to take the field under the leadership of MS Dhoni, at least once.

Rashid, who is a vital cog in the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack, believes that no one else than a wicketkeeper could explain things better to a bowler. While speaking in a Youtube show 'Cricast', the leg-spinner said that the experience of playing with Dhoni is ‘very important’.

“I have a dream that I play under MS Dhoni. Because the experience playing with him, under him is very important. For a bowler, the role of wicketkeeper is very important and I don't think there is anyone better than him to explain you things,” Rashid said.

Rashid further admitted that his interactions with Dhoni have been very helpful. The leg-spinner recalled an incident when the CSK skipper asked him not to get unnecessarily aggressive while fielding as he could hurt himself.

“Every time after our matches, the discussions that I have with him has helped me. Last time he told me 'You have to be careful while fielding, you slide, throw the ball when it is not necessary, you get aggressive. Because there is only one Rashid and people want to see you more, what will happen if you get injured? Keep this in mind, I tell (Ravindra) Jadeja the same thing’,” said Rashid.