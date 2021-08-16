2nd Test: Mohammed Shami smokes massive 6 off Moeen Ali to bring up half-century, Lord's erupts in huge cheer – Watch

Mohammed Shami recorded his second half-century in Test cricket as he and Jasprit Bumrah put on a dogged batting display to defy England on Day 5 of the Lord’s Test. With India staring down the barrel at 209/8, Shami hit five fours and a six and added an unbeaten partnership of 77 runs as India headed into the lunch interval at 286/8, with a lead of 259 runs against England.

Shami was on 42 when he went after Moeen Ali, slogging him towards midwicket for a four. The next ball, Shami played a similar shot, only this time throwing the kitchen sink and connecting it from the centre of the bat to smoke a gigantic six. Off came the helmet as the Lord’s Cricket Ground stood up and gave Shami a huge round of applause. The camera panned to the iconic Lord’s balcony, where his teammates stood up and clapped. And for the first time, the entire Indian team climbed down to welcome the duo as they headed back.

Besides this being Shami’s second Test fifty, it was also his second against England. He hit 51 at Nottingham during India’s 2014 tour, a match that ended in a draw. Shami (52*) was well-aided by Bumrah, who remained unbeaten on 30 at the interval. With two sessions to go and a lead of over 250, it is safe to say that India cannot lose the Test.

Earlier in the day, India’s hopes were pinned on their overnight pair of Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma to hand them a competitive total and lead. But the team was dealt an early blow as Pant, after smashing a four off James Anderson, edged Ollie Robinson to Jos Buttler for 22. Ishant drove Anderson for a four, but was out LBW to a slower delivery from Robinson. Bumrah and Shami began their partnership steadily, before things got heated up. Mark Wood said something to Bumrah, which riled him up and he complained to umpire Richard Illingworth.

After umpire’s intervention, Bumrah and Buttler engaged in a bit of a heated verbal exchange. That proved catalyst as Bumrah showed solid determination to not throw his wicket. Shami survived a couple of close dropped catches and made the most of it, en route to a memorable fifty.