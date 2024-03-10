2nd Test, Day 3: Australia remove Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell but New Zealand charge on

Australia claimed the wickets of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell but failed to stem the New Zealand run flow in the middle session Sunday on day three of the second Test. Hosts New Zealand were 345-6 at tea to lead by 251 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch after being 94 runs in arrears on the first innings. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, right, gestures to teammate Daryl Mitchell.(AP)

Ravindra and Mitchell put on 123 for the fourth wicket before they fell in quick succession after the new ball was taken. Tom Blundell followed soon after. Glenn Phillips and Scott Kuggeleijn then took up the charge, with Phillips not-out 16 and Kuggeleijn unbeaten on 38 from 36 deliveries.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The pitch has flattened out to make batting easier than it was on the first two days, but it still provided enough movement and bounce to suit Australia's aggressive attack.

Following the dismissal of Tom Latham early in the day, Mitchell was the first to go after lunch for 58. He hit Josh Hazlewood for successive fours but then nicked a good-length delivery to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Three overs later Pat Cummins came into the attack and Ravindra on 82 feathered the first ball to give Carey his ninth catch in the Test. The ball was moving away and it was an out-of-character shot from Ravindra, who had displayed considerable patience until then in his 153-ball innings.

Blundell had a brief 11-ball stay for nine runs but was caught by Marnus Labuschagne off the first ball of Cameron Green's spell with the new ball. New Zealand resumed the day at 134-2 but Latham could only add eight to his overnight 65 before he was caught behind off Cummins, who has 3-49. The umpire's original call was not out and the Australians debated the decision for some time before seeking a review, which revealed a faint inside edge.