e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / 3 pacers, 3 spinners & 1 all-rounder: Brad Hogg picks best powerplay bowlers in IPL history

3 pacers, 3 spinners & 1 all-rounder: Brad Hogg picks best powerplay bowlers in IPL history

With no international or domestic cricket going on due to Covid-19 crisis, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

cricket Updated: Apr 11, 2020 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Brad Hogg
File image of Brad Hogg(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg assembled a list of bowlers who according to him are the best in business when it comes to bowling in the powerplay overs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In normal circumstances, the 13th edition of the cash-rich league would currently be on but due to the coronavirus pandemic the start of the tournament was pushed back to April 15 from March 29.

With no international or domestic cricket going on due to Covid-19 crisis, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

Hogg uploaded a video on his social media handle and listed seven players, who he felt are the best when it comes to bowling in the first six overs in the IPL.

ALSO READ: Why rescheduling IPL will take precedence over T20 World Cup for BCCI

Hogg’s post read: “Righty-o legends, bringing you the first episode of best of IPL series for bowlers now. We are looking for the best in IPL history - in the powerplay phase of course.

 

Zaheer Khan: “He swung the ball in the air and also had variety with some seam movement as well. He bowled a lot of cutters and that made it difficult for opening batsmen against him in those first six overs.”

Munaf Patel: “A little bit of surprise here. He was tall and he used to bowl a lot faster than many batsmen thought. He used to hit a good line and length on top of off and had a little seam movement as well which made it difficult to hit.”

Morne Morkel: “He is tall and he had that bounce which made is difficult for batsmen to hit. He was a tough customer in the powerplay phase.”

Sunil Narine: He has got great variety and can turn the ball both ways. He can beat the inside edge and the outside edge and also has a potent straighter one.”

R Ashwin: “He has got that extra height which gives him extra bounce. He turns the ball into the right-hander but also has a good straighter on.”

Harbhajan Singh: “He bowls a lot more straighter ones which skids on to the batsmen. He then slows it up with a bit of a variety which creates doubts in the batsman’s mind.”

Shane Watson: “One all-rounder that has done exceeding well with the ball in IPL is Shane Watson. Not tall as the quicks I named earlier but he is a big, burly man and when he was on song, he bowled with a lot of pace. He has that little bit of swing as well.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet
‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet
‘Need time’: Kejriwal explains his Tablighi challenge to PM on lockdown
‘Need time’: Kejriwal explains his Tablighi challenge to PM on lockdown
On Covid-19 lockdown, PM Modi to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihood
On Covid-19 lockdown, PM Modi to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihood
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home amid lockdown
MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home amid lockdown
Actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus
Actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus
This 1030-hp Mazda hypercar can hit zero to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds
This 1030-hp Mazda hypercar can hit zero to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on WHO funding, promises announcement next week
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on WHO funding, promises announcement next week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news