‘3 weeks at home isn’t enough’ - Jofra Archer’s soothsaying tweets resurface amid COVID-19 lockdown

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 21:33 IST

England fast bowler Jofra Archer’s tweets were an underlying theme of the coverage of the 2019 ICC World Cup. He is quite active on the social media platform and often expresses his thoughts in one line sentences which seem to fit when placed in multiple contexts. One such tweet has now found a way to fit into the 21-day lockdown that has been imposed in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

3 weeks at home isn’t enough 🙄 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 23, 2017

“3 weeks at home isn’t enough,” said Archer, in a tweet that was made in October 2017. Lockdowns and travel restrictions have been imposed in a number of countries around the world to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Another one of Archer’s tweets that has resurfaced to fit into the current situation was made in 2013 in which he said: “Bad habits take 2 minutes to form and 3 weeks to get rid off.”