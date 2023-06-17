Ben Stokes' bold captaincy leaves ‘cricket fan’ Gareth Southgate in awe: ‘First team in my lifetime…'

The England cricket team has witnessed a phenomenal turnaround since the 2019 World Cup, which Eoin Morgan and Co. won under controversial circumstances. Following the massive triumph the team tasted similar success in both the shorter and the longer format, with England also winning the T20 World Cup played in Australia. (Follow: England vs Australia, Ashes 1st Test Day 2 Live Score)

Ben Stokes' bold captaincy leaves England manager Gareth Southgate in awe

Although the Three Lions are yet to win the Test Championship title but they are regarded as a mighty force especially after the introduction of two Kiwis (Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes) at the top, which has taken red-ball cricket to a whole new level and goes by the name “Bazball”.

The two were given the opportunity to take the English team forward after a disappointing Ashes tour in the previous edition and things have seemed to perfectly fit since then.

The bold style of play has not only helped England gain fans from cricket fraternity but other sportstars, who are also well versed with the sport, have been left in awe. A similar episode was witnessed as England men's team national coach Gareth Southgate lavished praise on the courageous display shown by Stokes in the ongoing Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

“I’m a big cricket fan and it’s something that is hugely exciting to watch at the moment. Their (England) mindset has been a big thing, but they’ve (Australia) also got a lot of world-class players. We’ve got quite a few players I think would get in a World XI. So, the standard is also very good, but there’s definitely been this shift in how they’re playing.

"I would imagine this is the first team in my lifetime to declare at 393/8 on Day 1. That will be an interesting decision because in the end people will judge on the outcome as they do, the decisions you make as a coach. But that’s a clue as to the mindset they’re going into the series with,” Southgate noted during a press conference as his side routed Malta 4-0 in a UEFA Euro Qualifiers encounter.

Stokes' decision to make a bold declaration even before stumps on Day 1 created a buzz and garnered plenty of reaction from ex-cricketers.

Australia in response had scored 78 for the loss of three wickets at Lunch on Day 2 and were trailing by 315 runs.

