The Ashes 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Eyes on Warner, Khawaja after Stokes' brave declaration call

Jun 17, 2023 01:04 PM IST
The Ashes 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: The entire focus will be on how Australia openers fare after that bold declaration call from Ben Stokes om Day 1

The Ashes 1st Test Day 2 Live Score:  The first Ashes Test got off to a flying start at Edgbaston, with Zak Crawley hitting a boundary off the very first ball. That set the tone for the day, as England completed their innings at over 5 runs per over. Joe Root scored a fluent century, his 30th in Test cricket, and remained not-out. Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow gave him support with attacking half-centuries, and all of England’s batters chipped in with good contributions. The talk of the day, however, was Ben Stokes’s decision to declare on the evening of the first day itself, at 393/8. Australia’s openers survived the last four overs of the day, and the visitors' innings on day 2 will be an interesting watch to see whether England’s decision works out in their favour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 17, 2023 01:04 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Root in Tests since 2021

    In 62 innings, Root has registered 3299 runs, at an average of 58.91, with a highscore of 228. He has also bagged nine fifties and 13 tons. Meanwhile, no other batter has scored over 2000 runs or hit more than seven tons in this period.

  • Jun 17, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Warner, Khawaja to resume batting on Day 2

    Stokes bravely declared on Day 1 after England reached 393/8 in 78 overs. Root got a key unbeaten century, smacking 118 runs off 152 balls, packed with seven fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Crawley (61) and Bairstow (78) also played crucial knocks. Meanwhile, Lyon bagged four wickets for Australia.

    Australia posted 14/0 in four overs at Stumps on Day 1. Warner (8*) and Khawaja (4*) will resume batting on Day 2.

  • Jun 17, 2023 12:04 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score Ashes: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the ongoing Ashes opener between England and Australia.

