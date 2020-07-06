e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / 48-year-old Indian spinner picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL draft

48-year-old Indian spinner picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL draft

The six CPL franchises have selected their teams for the 2020 tournament which is scheduled to take place from August 18 to September 10. The tournament will be held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Jul 06, 2020 22:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Rajasthan Royals' Pravin Tambe celebrates with teammates after claiming a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Rajasthan Royals' Pravin Tambe celebrates with teammates after claiming a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
         

Former Mumbai leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is set to become first Indian player to play in the Caribbean Premier League after being picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in the players’ draft.The 48-year-old, who has retired from first-class cricket, will need a No Objection Certificate from the BCCI to play in the CPL.

The six CPL franchises have selected their teams for the 2020 tournament which is scheduled to take place from August 18 to September 10. The tournament will be held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The draft was carried out remotely and the six teams have successfully filled out their rosters with both Caribbean and overseas players with Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Taylor, Tambe and Carlos Brathwaite all being signed up,” read a CPL statement.

Tambe rose to fame after he made his IPL debut at the age of 41 and became the oldest player to play in the cash-rich league.

He played 33 IPL matches and taken 28 wickets with an average of 30.5.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
LIVE: 1,201 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally at 85,326
LIVE: 1,201 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally at 85,326
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In