4th Test: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara not to take field against England at the Oval, BCCI provides injury update

India will be without two of their biggest batting stars – Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara – for the fourth and final innings of the Oval Test.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara twisted his ankle while batting. (Getty)

"Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will not take the field. Rohit has discomfort in his left knee while Pujara has pain in his left ankle. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing them," the BCCI tweeted.

The extent of their injuries are not known, and chances of them fielding on Day 5 on Monday are slim, given the fifth and final Test of the series that lied ahead. While what caused Rohit's discomfort isn't out yet, Pujara twisted his ankle while batting on Saturday. As he went to the non-striker's end to complete a single, Pujara's ankle twisted pretty badly to the naked eye.

He immediately went down, grimacing in pain and required attention with team physio Nitin Patel rushing out. As play was halted briefly, heavy layers of tapes were applied on Pujara's ankle, after which the batsman was up and ready to go, and ended up scoring his second half-century of the series.

india vs england
