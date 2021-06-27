'55 runs were still needed': Hogg points out moment which 'proved extremely costly' for India on Day 6 of WTC final

Even though India did not have a great chance of winning the World Test Championship final once their batting capitulated on the final day, the fact that India dropped two catches - one off Ross Taylor and the other of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson - did not help their case.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the first to put down a chance, dropping an edge of Taylor at first slip off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah in the 31st over, while 13 overs later, with NZ within striking distance of a win, Bumrah swirled around but couldn't quite get under the ball off Mohammed Shami. These two instances summed up India's day.

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes Pujara dropping Taylor on the final day was of the World Test Championship final a crucial moment in the match. New Zealand still needed 55 runs at the time and both the openers were dismissed in a quick succession.

While the target of 139 looked like an easy ask for the Kiwis, Hogg insisted that Taylor's dismissal could have built pressure on captain Kane Williamson, and could have prompted him to make a mistake.

“A wonderful performance from New Zealand. India had their chances at the back end of the Test match to stay in it and win it. (Cheteshwar) Pujara dropping (Ross) Taylor with 55 runs still needed at that stage proved extremely costly. It was the final day of a final," Hogg said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"There was pressure. You had (Henry) Nicholls, Watling was injured. Anything could have happened with the pressure around there. Taylor gone, (Kane) Williamson might have played a rash shot as well, not having that experience up at the other end," he further said.

Taylor and Williamson remained unbeaten as New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets to lift the inaugural WTC title. Taylor scored the winning runs in the match, as he flicked a delivery of pacer Mohammed Shami towards deep square leg fence for a boundary.