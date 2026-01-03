6,6,6,6,6,4 - Hardik Pandya goes berserk in Vijay Hazare Trophy; takes just six balls to go from 66 to 100

Hardik Pandya marked his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy in some style, scoring a century for Baroda against Vidarbha on Saturday at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri in Rajkot. The 32-year-old eventually played a knock of 133 off just 92 balls with the help of 8 fours and 11 sixes. The batter was batting on 66 off 62 balls, but in the next 30 deliveries, he unleashed the beast mode, hitting 67 runs. The batter was eventually dismissed by Yash Thakur, but he had done his job by then, and this knock helped Baroda post 293/9 in the allotted fifty overs. Hardik Pandya unleashed beast mode, going from 66 to 100 in a matter of just six balls(PTI)

Before the beginning of the 39th over, Hardik was batting on 66 off 62 balls; however, he then decided to take the matter into his own hands, hitting 34 runs off the next six deliveries dished out by Parth Rekhade. In a matter of four minutes, the all-rounder went from 66 to 100.

Hardik took a special liking towards Rekhade, as he didn't spare him even after he reached a century, and he kept dispatching him for regular boundaries. The all-rounder was eventually dismissed in the 46th over.

The experienced campaigner was the lone fighter for Baroda throughout the innings as no other batter was even able to surpass the 30-run mark. After Hardik, the next best score was 26 by No.8 batter Vishnu Solanki.

For Vidarbha, Yash Thakur was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with four wickets and gave away 64 runs.

Hardik's recent form

Hardik, 32, has been in remarkable form of late as he even hit two half-centuries in the recent T20I series against South Africa, which India won 3-1 at home. The right-hander scored two half-centuries, and even Proteas coach Shukri Conrad heaped praise, calling him the difference between the two teams.

The series against the Proteas marked Hardik's return to competitive cricket after getting injured in the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka. The fast-bowling all-rounder also became just the third Indian bowler to scalp 100 T20I wickets.

Hardik is most likely to be rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11, as the selectors prioritise the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The 20-team tournament will be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, and India aims to defend its title on home soil.