Search Search
Saturday, Jan 03, 2026
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

6,6,6,6,6,4 - Hardik Pandya goes berserk in Vijay Hazare Trophy; takes just six balls to go from 66 to 100

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jan 03, 2026 02:03 pm IST

Hardik Pandya unleashed beast mode, going from 66 to 100 in a matter of just six balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Vidarbha. 

Hardik Pandya marked his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy in some style, scoring a century for Baroda against Vidarbha on Saturday at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri in Rajkot. The 32-year-old eventually played a knock of 133 off just 92 balls with the help of 8 fours and 11 sixes. The batter was batting on 66 off 62 balls, but in the next 30 deliveries, he unleashed the beast mode, hitting 67 runs. The batter was eventually dismissed by Yash Thakur, but he had done his job by then, and this knock helped Baroda post 293/9 in the allotted fifty overs.

Hardik Pandya unleashed beast mode, going from 66 to 100 in a matter of just six balls(PTI)
Hardik Pandya unleashed beast mode, going from 66 to 100 in a matter of just six balls(PTI)

Before the beginning of the 39th over, Hardik was batting on 66 off 62 balls; however, he then decided to take the matter into his own hands, hitting 34 runs off the next six deliveries dished out by Parth Rekhade. In a matter of four minutes, the all-rounder went from 66 to 100.

Also Read: Why is Shubman Gill not playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim?

Hardik took a special liking towards Rekhade, as he didn't spare him even after he reached a century, and he kept dispatching him for regular boundaries. The all-rounder was eventually dismissed in the 46th over.

The experienced campaigner was the lone fighter for Baroda throughout the innings as no other batter was even able to surpass the 30-run mark. After Hardik, the next best score was 26 by No.8 batter Vishnu Solanki.

For Vidarbha, Yash Thakur was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with four wickets and gave away 64 runs.

Hardik's recent form

Hardik, 32, has been in remarkable form of late as he even hit two half-centuries in the recent T20I series against South Africa, which India won 3-1 at home. The right-hander scored two half-centuries, and even Proteas coach Shukri Conrad heaped praise, calling him the difference between the two teams.

The series against the Proteas marked Hardik's return to competitive cricket after getting injured in the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka. The fast-bowling all-rounder also became just the third Indian bowler to scalp 100 T20I wickets.

Hardik is most likely to be rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11, as the selectors prioritise the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The 20-team tournament will be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, and India aims to defend its title on home soil.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including Vijay Hazare Trophy Live.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including Vijay Hazare Trophy Live.
News / Cricket News / 6,6,6,6,6,4 - Hardik Pandya goes berserk in Vijay Hazare Trophy; takes just six balls to go from 66 to 100
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On