Fresh details have emerged on the nightclub incident that has placed England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson under ECB investigation. A report has now revealed the identity of the rugby player allegedly involved in the altercation — a 6ft 5in, 19-stone Samoan currently on the books of Saracens.

England's Gus Atkinson (L) with Ben Stokes during the Ashes Test match last December(AFP)

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According to a report in The Telegraph, the player is 21-year-old Totoa Auvaa, who stands 6ft 5in tall and weighs 19st 8lb. He was reportedly at Chelsea's Rex Rooms nightclub on Sunday night along with several Saracens teammates.

The report stated that a larger group of England cricketers had earlier been celebrating their first-Test victory over New Zealand at the White Horse pub in Parsons Green. Saracens players, fresh from a season in which the club missed out on the Premiership play-offs, were also present at the venue.

Breaking the England team's recently introduced curfew rule, Stokes and Atkinson later moved on to the Chelsea nightclub, reportedly without any of their other England teammates. The pair were in the VIP area during the early hours of Monday morning. Also present at the venue were Saracens back-rowers Theo McFarland and Ben Earl, along with Auvaa.

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{{^usCountry}} It was there that the alleged altercation involving Stokes, Atkinson and Auvaa took place. A member of the England team's security detail was also reportedly involved. "It is unclear at this stage whether Stokes and Atkinson retaliated," the report stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was there that the alleged altercation involving Stokes, Atkinson and Auvaa took place. A member of the England team's security detail was also reportedly involved. "It is unclear at this stage whether Stokes and Atkinson retaliated," the report stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Auvaa is yet to make a senior appearance for Saracens, although the Samoa international featured in 17 matches for Ampthill in England's second tier last season. Considered one of the club's brightest prospects, he has previously captained both Samoa Under-20s and Samoa A. However, the fallout from the incident has reportedly placed his future at Saracens under scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Auvaa is yet to make a senior appearance for Saracens, although the Samoa international featured in 17 matches for Ampthill in England's second tier last season. Considered one of the club's brightest prospects, he has previously captained both Samoa Under-20s and Samoa A. However, the fallout from the incident has reportedly placed his future at Saracens under scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

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"We are aware of an incident involving an academy player connected to Saracens on Sunday evening," the club said in a statement to the British media.

"The club is currently establishing the full facts and is in contact with the relevant authorities and individuals involved. Once this process is complete, the matter will be reviewed and addressed appropriately.

"We will make no further comment at this time."

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