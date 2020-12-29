99 not out: Pat Cummins leads the pack, joins Kapil Dev, Glenn McGrath in elite list

cricket

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 16:43 IST

Australia decimated New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by 247 runs. With this win, Australia claimed the series 2-0. Pat Cummins, who has been in superb form all through the year, finished with 99 international wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in 2019.

He has taken 99 wickets at an incredible average of 20.50. Cummins is followed by teammate Mitchell Starc (77 wickets) and India’s Mohammad Shami (77 wickets). In many ways, 2019 has been a year for the fast bowlers across all the formats.

Pat Cummins this year:

In Tests, he has 59 wickets at an average of 20.13

In ODIs, he has 31 victims at an average of 21.61

In T20Is, he has 9 wickets at an average of 19.11

Kapil Dev topped the wicket-charts in 1979, while Glenn McGrath held the feat at the end of 1999 and Mitchell Johnson was the leading wicket-taker in 2009.

He was star at MCG where he claimed a 5-wicket haul in the first innings to push New Zealand on to the backfoot. Earlier this month, he also became the most expensive foreign player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping amount of INR 15.5 crore.

“He is clearly the best bowler in the world, his stats will probably back that up. Not just for one series, or one Test, or two Tests here or there, he has done it every game,” Australian captain Tim Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au before the Boxing Day Test match.

“I think he is getting better with experience as well, I think you are noticing he is not always bowling high-140s anymore, which is a great, great attribute and skill,” he further added.