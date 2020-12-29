e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Cricket / 99 not out: Pat Cummins leads the pack, joins Kapil Dev, Glenn McGrath in elite list

99 not out: Pat Cummins leads the pack, joins Kapil Dev, Glenn McGrath in elite list

Earlier this month, the Australian became the most expensive foreign player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping amount of INR 15.5 crore.

cricket Updated: Dec 29, 2019 16:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
2019 has been a sensational year for Pat Cummins
2019 has been a sensational year for Pat Cummins(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Australia decimated New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by 247 runs. With this win, Australia claimed the series 2-0. Pat Cummins, who has been in superb form all through the year, finished with 99 international wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in 2019.

He has taken 99 wickets at an incredible average of 20.50. Cummins is followed by teammate Mitchell Starc (77 wickets) and India’s Mohammad Shami (77 wickets). In many ways, 2019 has been a year for the fast bowlers across all the formats.

 

Pat Cummins this year:

In Tests, he has 59 wickets at an average of 20.13

In ODIs, he has 31 victims at an average of 21.61

In T20Is, he has 9 wickets at an average of 19.11

Kapil Dev topped the wicket-charts in 1979, while Glenn McGrath held the feat at the end of 1999 and Mitchell Johnson was the leading wicket-taker in 2009.

He was star at MCG where he claimed a 5-wicket haul in the first innings to push New Zealand on to the backfoot. Earlier this month, he also became the most expensive foreign player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping amount of INR 15.5 crore.

“He is clearly the best bowler in the world, his stats will probably back that up. Not just for one series, or one Test, or two Tests here or there, he has done it every game,” Australian captain Tim Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au before the Boxing Day Test match.

“I think he is getting better with experience as well, I think you are noticing he is not always bowling high-140s anymore, which is a great, great attribute and skill,” he further added.

tags
top news
‘BJP won’t decide if we are Indians or not’: Akhilesh Yadav on NPR forms
‘BJP won’t decide if we are Indians or not’: Akhilesh Yadav on NPR forms
Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM, opposition leaders cheer him on
Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM, opposition leaders cheer him on
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
3 Indians killed, 13 injured in Egypt road accident
3 Indians killed, 13 injured in Egypt road accident
Priyanka Gandhi gets a shout out from husband Robert Vadra after row with UP cops
Priyanka Gandhi gets a shout out from husband Robert Vadra after row with UP cops
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
India’s biggest detention camp nears completion
India’s biggest detention camp nears completion
Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away in Karnataka
Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away in Karnataka
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news