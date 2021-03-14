99.2 overs: Rashid Khan breaks Shane Warne's unique record in second test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Sunday created a record as he bowled the most number of overs in a single Test in the 21st century. He surpassed Aussie spin legend Shane Warne's record of 98 overs in a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

Rashid ended up bowling 99.2 overs in the ongoing second Test against Zimbabwe at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is also the most number of overs bowled by a bowler since 1998 when Muralitharan had bowled 113.5 overs vs England at The Oval.

READ | Gautam Gambhir has his say on India captain Virat Kohli's batting form ahead of 2nd T20I against England in Ahmedabad

﻿

List of bowlers with most overs bowled in a Test match since 01 Jan 2000

﻿

In the first innings against Zimbabwe, Rashid returned with the figures of 4-138 from 36.3 overs while in the second innings, the spinner bowled 62.5 overs.

In the second innings, Rashid returned with seven wickets and he conceded 137 runs.

The spinner bowled a total of 17 maidens in the second innings and due to his effort, Afghanistan has just been set a target of 108 runs to win the second Test.

READ | India's cricket schedule for 2021

Zimbabwe was following on in the second innings and the side was reduced to 142/7 but Sean Williams and Donald Tiripano formed a 187-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Tiripano missed out on a century as he was dismissed for 95 while Sean Williams remained unbeaten on 151.

(with ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON