Gautam Gambhir has his say on India captain Virat Kohli's batting form ahead of 2nd T20I against England in Ahmedabad

India captain Virat Kohli’s form has been portrayed as a cause of concern as the ace batsman’s wait for an international century entered into the second year. The talk around Kohli’s lean patch found steam when the India captain was dismissed for a duck in the first T20I against England. This was the first time Kohli scored consecutive ducks in international cricket. He was out for zero in fourth Test against England too.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir however said there is no need to be worried about Kohli’s form. The two-time World Cup winner pointed towards Kohli’s half centuries in Australia and also in home series against England to state that the India captain is not out of form.

“You’ve got to remember that India have played Test cricket on difficult wickets. Apart from Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, none of the other batsmen could score consistently in the Tests. And Kohli obviously sets such high standards for himself that we talk about form when he doesn’t score hundreds,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Adil Rashid accounted for Kohli in the third over of India’s innings in the first T20I which India lost by eight wickets.

“He has been scoring fifties. He scored a fifty in Adelaide and also got two fifties against England. Yes, he didn’t get a hundred and perhaps that’s why there’s a lot of debate going around. India is obsessed with hundreds,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir added that Kohli will play freely in the coming T20s as he has the likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya in the team to take the pressure of him.

“And I believe this format is such, it will allow him to play freely. He’s got a Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, who can take the pressure off him,” Gambhir added.

India would be hoping Kohli returns to form in the 2nd T20I against England on Sunday. Kohli is only 72 runs away from becoming the first cricketer to score to 3000 T20I runs and if he can manage to do that in Ahmedabad on Sunday then India can fancy their chances of drawing level in the five-match series.