Adil Rashid dismissed VIrat Kohli for 0.(REUTERS)
India vs England: 'Nice to keep the crowd quiet,' Adil Rashid comments on dismissing Virat Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:35 AM IST

Adil Rashid cherished the wicket of Virat Kohli during the first T20I between India and England in Ahmedabad on Friday. Rashid dismissed Kohli for a five-ball duck as the India captain tried to give himself room but was unable to clear the fielder at mid-off. The ball may not have been as great as the one Rashid bowled to Kohli during the 2018 ODIs, but it still is a wicket Rashid will remember for it silenced the Motera crowd.

"Yes, it is always nice to get a world-class player like him (Kohli) out but some days you get hit for fours or sixes, and some days batsmen get out early, that's part and parcel of the game. Obviously, it is nice to get some world-class players out," said Rashid in a virtual press conference on Saturday.

"I actually can't remember what it sounded like but I know what the crowd sounded like before, it was very, very loud. The Indian crowd is very passionate, obviously, it's nice to get big players out early in the innings, it keeps the crowd quiet, so it was nice to get him (Kohli) early. If you get a wicket early in the innings or if you are batting and you hit a few sixes or fours, crowd goes quiet. You can actually hear your teammates which is not possible when the crowd is cheering, especially when India is going well."

England produced a master-stroke by having Rashid open the bowling. He bowled three overs to finish with 1/14. The pressure created by Rashid went a long way in England gaining the upper hand over India early in the match. Evidently, India struggled to maintain a healthy run-rate and despite a half-century from Shreyas Iyer, the home team could only manage 124, a total that was easily chased down by England by eight wickets in the end. Rashid reveals his aim is to keep getting better and it's something he has stood by.

"I am always looking to develop and get better from series to series. Who knows, hopefully, I can carry on, continue what I am doing as I am trying my best and I might become better and better," said Rashid.

