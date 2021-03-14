India vs England: 'Nice to keep the crowd quiet,' Adil Rashid comments on dismissing Virat Kohli
Adil Rashid cherished the wicket of Virat Kohli during the first T20I between India and England in Ahmedabad on Friday. Rashid dismissed Kohli for a five-ball duck as the India captain tried to give himself room but was unable to clear the fielder at mid-off. The ball may not have been as great as the one Rashid bowled to Kohli during the 2018 ODIs, but it still is a wicket Rashid will remember for it silenced the Motera crowd.
"Yes, it is always nice to get a world-class player like him (Kohli) out but some days you get hit for fours or sixes, and some days batsmen get out early, that's part and parcel of the game. Obviously, it is nice to get some world-class players out," said Rashid in a virtual press conference on Saturday.
Also read: 6, 6, 6, 6 - Yuvraj Singh turns back clock with monstrous hits - WATCH
"I actually can't remember what it sounded like but I know what the crowd sounded like before, it was very, very loud. The Indian crowd is very passionate, obviously, it's nice to get big players out early in the innings, it keeps the crowd quiet, so it was nice to get him (Kohli) early. If you get a wicket early in the innings or if you are batting and you hit a few sixes or fours, crowd goes quiet. You can actually hear your teammates which is not possible when the crowd is cheering, especially when India is going well."
England produced a master-stroke by having Rashid open the bowling. He bowled three overs to finish with 1/14. The pressure created by Rashid went a long way in England gaining the upper hand over India early in the match. Evidently, India struggled to maintain a healthy run-rate and despite a half-century from Shreyas Iyer, the home team could only manage 124, a total that was easily chased down by England by eight wickets in the end. Rashid reveals his aim is to keep getting better and it's something he has stood by.
"I am always looking to develop and get better from series to series. Who knows, hopefully, I can carry on, continue what I am doing as I am trying my best and I might become better and better," said Rashid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Nice to keep the crowd quiet': Adil Rashid on dismissing Virat Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Will Kohli & Co. stick with Dhawan-Rahul at top?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6, 6, 6, 6 - Yuvraj Singh turns back clock with monstrous hits - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You drop him after 4 games': Sehwag says Team India needs to back Pant more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will serve team better if Kohli is bit selfish, gives himself few more balls'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two new IPL teams to be auctioned in May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh target early Prithvi Shaw dismissal in Vijay Hazare final
- Shaw, 21, has already hit a record aggregate for the season, 754 with three centuries and a double century.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India women face SA in must-win fourth ODI
- The hosts, playing their first international games in a year, are 1-2 down in the five-match series being played in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shikhar Dhawan feels the heat as India eye T20 re-boot
- Dhawan faces this situation despite a stellar IPL 2020, which formed the basis for the selection of the uncapped Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shreyas Iyer says no dropping new plans despite first T20I setback
- India vs England: Iyer said the pitch offered variable bounce early on and made it difficult to play the shots.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I have seen how they confuse opposition': Ishan explains how MI trio helped him
- India vs England: Ishan Kishan explains how spending time with Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya at Mumbai Indians left a positive impact on him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is the right time': Former England batsman backs Pant to play all formats
- India vs England: With three ICC events lined up in the next three years, Ian Bell has figured that the time is right to make Rishabh Pant a regular feature in all three formats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Broad makes an interesting pick as ‘highlight’ of first T20I between Ind & Eng
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Team India's statements don't match with what they do on the field': Sehwag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siraj's coach reveals how he kept him away from developing bad habits
- Siraj overcame all the doubts and delivered when he was handed the chance by Team India management to make his mark.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox