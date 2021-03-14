Road Safety World Series: 6, 6, 6, 6 - Yuvraj Singh turns back clock with monstrous hits - WATCH
Former World Cup-winning batsman Yuvraj Singh rolled back the years on Saturday as he hammered four sixes in a row in an over over for India Legends against South Africa Legends in the group stage match of Road Safety World Series in Raipur. The left-hander wreaked havoc against Proteas medium pacer Zander de Bruyne, as he helped his team to cross the 200-run mark at the Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.
The 38-year-old came down to bat after Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed after smashing 60 runs in 37 balls. In the 18th over, after Subramaniam Badrinath was retired hurt, and Yusuf Pathan was dismissed, Yuvraj took charge against de Bruyne.
The first ball was defended by the batsman and no run was taken. But he picked up the next ball, which was a slower short one, and pulled it over cow corner for the maximum. The third delivery was a full one from the Proteas bowler, and Yuvraj flat-lofted it for a six.
As the fans were remembering his six sixes against England's Stuart Broad at the 2007 World Cup, Yuvraj struck two more sixes, both going over long-on.
On the back of Yuvraj's blitzkrieg, India Legends posted a total of 204/3 in 20 overs. In reply, South Africa Legends could only muster 148/7 losing the encounter by 56 runs.
"It was great to relive those memories where I could hit sixes at will. After the fourth one I thought there's a chance to hit the fifth if it is in my arc. The wicket was a bit sticky and two-paced but we got the runs on the board," Yuvraj said after the match.
"This year I was working with my state guys a lot on death hitting, I was telling them that the head is the key and staying still. When you have done it over the years you know you can do it. The bat speed can get slower as you get older but you just need to keep going," he signed off.
