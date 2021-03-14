India predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Will Virat Kohli and Co. stick with Dhawan and Rahul at the top?

The Indian cricket team were no match for England in the first T20 international at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They were outplayed by England in all departments as they lost the match by 8 wickets. India now would be looking to make some changes to the playing XI as several players did not look at their best. Virat Kohli may open for Team India while Suryakumar could also get a debut.

Here is the probable playing XI for India:-

KL Rahul: Virat Kohli said that he is the preferred opener in T20Is along with Rohit and it is likely that he gets a chance over Shikhar Dhawan, with Rohit rested from first two T20Is.

Virat Kohli: Shikhar Dhawan may have to sacrifice his spot as an opener as the Indian skipper, who has not been among the runs, may look to make a statement at the top, and also boost his middle-order.

Shreyas Iyer: He was the lone batsman who looked assured in his innings in the first T20I and Team India would hope he can deliver again with the bat.

Suryakumar Yadav: He sat out the first T20I but an insipid performance by the Indian batsmen could result in an opportunity for Suryakumar, with him getting into the team in place of Dhawan.

Rishabh Pant: The wicket-keeper batsman played a subdued inning in the first T20I. He would look to score big with the bat in the second T20I.

Hardik Pandya: Pandya is likely to play the allrounder's role in the second T20I as the team management could trust him to bowl at least a couple of overs, and also give them more batting firepower.

Axar Patel: After a great showing in the Tests, Axar Patel is guaranteed to get a spot at least for a few more games. He may provide additional batting options after in the lower order as well, and can hit a few big ones if needed, which is why he will get the nod over Rahul Chahar.

Washington Sundar: Sundar did not get many balls to score runs against England but he is likely to retain his spot in the team after a great.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The comeback man bowled only 2 overs in the first match but Team India are trying to ease him back into the playing XI.

Deepak Chahar: He sat out the first game but Shardul did not do much with the ball and it could result in Chahar getting a game.

Yuzvendra Chahal: He took the wicket of Buttler but gave away 44 runs in four overs. Kohli and Co. would hope he can return to his best in the subsequent games.

