...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

A day after his sacking, Suryakumar Yadav shows he hasn’t given up just yet in a defiant show with the bat

The former India captain featured in the Mumbai T20 League and put Shreyas Iyer’s team to the sword.

Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 10:36 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
Advertisement

There is life in the old dog yet! Suryakumar Yadav proved that just a day after losing his T20I captaincy and a place in the Indian team.

Suryakumar Yadav is not throwing in the towel!(ANI Pic Service)

On Saturday evening, Surya and Shreyas Iyer, the man who replaced him as India T20I captain on Friday, were facing each other in the Mumbai T20 league. Surya was playing for Triumph Knights while Iyer was representing SoBo Mumbai Falcons.

Also Read: Mr 360 Suryakumar Yadav, a victim of complacency or just poor batting?

Surya, it appears, was out there to make a point. He made 48 runs off just 24 balls, and some of the shots he played were simply breathtaking. The Surya of old was on display, to all intents and purposes. In the third-wicket 50-plus partnership with Nutan, he did the bulk of the scoring. He well and truly deserved a fifty; however, it wasn't to be.

However, if truth be told, SKY had been struggling with the bat long before that, but, since in 2024 he had been made captain with the 2026 T20 World Cup in mind, he was given one chance after another despite not having any real runs to show for. He may have still survived, had he done well in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians, but he could only come up with 270 runs in 13 games at an average of 20.77 and a strike rate of 147.54.

Anyway, Surya's return to action just a day after the sacking shows he has not given up on his India aspirations just yet. If he keeps on scoring big runs this season in domestic cricket, he can certainly return to the national team as a player, if not as a captain.

 
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Home / Cricket News / A day after his sacking, Suryakumar Yadav shows he hasn’t given up just yet in a defiant show with the bat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.