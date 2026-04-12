‘A deeply sad day for India’: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli pay poignant tributes to singing icon Asha Bhosle

Bollywood playback icon Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness. The 92-year-old’s demise has invited a flood of tributes from important people from all walks of life, including some really famous cricketers.

Sachin Tendulkar has been an old fan of Asha Bhosle.

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Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have taken the lead from the cricket world with their moving tributes. Tendulkar, who is known to have a lot of fondness for old Bollywood songs, was quick to react to the passing of Bhosle.

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It’s understood Tendulkar was very close to both Bhosle, fondly known as Asha Tai, and her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in 2022 after a long illness. Over the years, there were many occasions where he was pictured with both the legendary nightingales of India.

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{{^usCountry}} On his X account, the master blaster wrote: "A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On his X account, the master blaster wrote: "A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “One moment, the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One moment, the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai." {{/usCountry}}

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One can see how deeply affected Tendulkar was. Not just Tendulkar, the biggest cricketer of this generation, Kohli also mourned the passing of one of the greatest singers from the Indian sub-continent. Kohli, who still plays ODIs for India, posted a moving story on Instagram. It read: “Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle ji. Your voice touched millions and will live on forever in our hearts. Om Shanti.”

Asha Bhosle was a legend in the true sense of the word!

In a long career, Bhosle recorded more than 12,000 songs in more than 20 Indian and foreign languages. In 2011, the Guinness World Records recognised her as the most recorded artist in music history.

Bhosle was born in 1933 in Maharashtra in a musical family. Her father Deenanath Mangeshkar was a well-known musician of his time. Bhosle was just nine when her father passed away. Not long after his demise, both sisters started working and, with time, became one of the biggest icons in the Hindi film industry.

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For her contribution to music, Bhosle received various important awards like Padma Vibhushan (2008) and Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2000). She had stopped professional singing long ago due to health issues, and in recent years, had often been seen on reality musical TV shows as a guest.

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