'A Kane Williamson mastermind': How SRH captain plotted Virat Kohli's second straight golden duck dismissal in IPL 2022

Five years apart, but the 23rd of April 2022 had more than just one resemblance with that of 2017. Both remains the most forgettable day for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Back in 2017, RCB scripted the infamous 49 all-out, the lowest score in IPL history and on Saturday, RCB recorded their second lowest and sixth overall after they were folded for just 68 runs by Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB lost both the matches by a large margin, but there was another resemblance. Virat Kohli suffered a golden duck in both the games. In 2017, it was his third in IPL career, and on Saturday, at the Brabourne Stadium, it was his fifth, but on a more concerning note, a second consecutive golden duck dismissal. And it was largely owing to Kane Williamson mastermind that led to Kohli's early fall in the game. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

It happened in the second over of the game when Marco Jansen, the same bowler who had troubled him in the Test series in South Africa earlier in January, had dished out a 140.5kph delivery, pitched up around off. Kohli looked to push it through the on side, but got the outside edge that carried the ball straight to Aiden Markram at second slip.

Kohli stood there with his head down for a few seconds. He was left in complete disbelief. Only three day back, he was dismissed for another golden duck against Lucknow Super Giants.

While veterans and expert talked about Kohli's poor run of form with the bat, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen had pointed put the fielding change by Williamson just moments before the dismissal. He showed that Abhishek Sharma, who was standing near point, was asked to move to first slip, while Markram, at second slip, went a tad wider.

RCB were eventually folded for just 68 in 16.1 overs and SRH successfully chased it down in half the overs for the loss of just one wicket to record their fifth consecutive win this season.