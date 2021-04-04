From double Super Overs to Dhoni's statement on IPL return: Five most memorable moments from IPL 2020

The Indian Premier League 2020 saw a lot of firsts. For the first time, the tournament was held between September to November, for the first time it was played behind closed doors, and for the first time, the entire tournament was played in the UAE. There were also some memorable moments that took place on the field in the tournament that are etched in the minds of fans.

Here is a look at some of the most memorable moments from last season:

1) Double Super Over

With the controversial finish to the World Cup 2019 final bringing a change in the Super Over rule, the world witnessed the first Double Super Over in Indian Premier League history when Mumbai Indians faced Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Both MI and KXIP posted 176 in the regulation 20 overs, stretching the match to a Super Over. Then, the Super Over ended in a tie with both teams scoring 5 runs. In the 2nd Super Over, KXIP chased down the target of 12 to win the match.

2) Rahul Tewatia’s heroics vs Punjab

Rahul Tewatia smashed five sixes off pacer Sheldon Cottrell as his innings of 31-ball 53 runs set up a record-breaking win for Rajasthan Royals against Kings XI Punjab. Tewatia had scored just 23 runs in 17 balls, but then he started the fireworks and helped RR chase down the IPL record-total of 224.

3) MS Dhoni addresses IPL retirement

Chennai Super Kings were the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2020, but the team fought back hard in the final few games to climb up to the 6th position. Before bowing out though, the fans got a moment of MS Dhoni classic. Before the start of CSK's final game of the tournament against Punjab Kings. Commentator Danny Morrison asked if this would be the final time Dhoni would be seen in IPL cricket. To this, Dhoni replied: "Definitely not!"

4) The ABD show

AB de Villiers' innings for RCB against Rajasthan Royals was a treat for the fans. De Villiers stepped out to bat when RCB needed 76 runs to win in 6.5 overs, and speedster Jofra Archer had two overs left. Mr. 360 degree wreaked havoc as he smashed 55 runs in 22 balls to help Bangalore chase down the total of 178 with two balls to spare. RCB won the contest by 7 wickets.

5) Mumbai Indians win fifth title

It may not have been as close a contest in the final as it was in 2019, but it was surely a memorable moment when Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians lifted their record-extending fifth IPL trophy after beating Delhi Capitals in the final. It was an easy target of 157, and Ishan Kishan remained glued to the middle while MI kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Kishan struck 33 runs in 19 balls as Mumbai won by five wickets with 8 balls to spare.

