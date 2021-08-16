'A new day but pain has only increased': Fans on Twitter express disappointment after Pakistan loses thriller to Windies

“The West Indies have won, in most remarkable Test victory!" These were the first words of commentator Ian Bishop the moment the home team sealed an outstanding and thrilling one-wicket win against Pakistan in the first Test. While it was ecstasy for one team, it was agony for another and fans of Pakistan took to Twitter to express the hurt by the result.

Under the leadership of Kraigg Brathwaite, the Windies went up 1-0 in the series at Sabina Park, Jamaica. While numerous users hailed the team for holding their nerves, there were some who couldn't believe it.

Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to Pakistan's loss:

Four years ago, Pakistan travelled to these shores and clinched a thriller in Dominica. Today, they were at the receiving end. This is the beauty of sport - win some, lose some. Credit to West Indies for holding their nerves. Pakistan will, and should, regret not taking catches. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 15, 2021

Pakistan ki haar dekhne ke liye raat 3 baje tak jaag rha tha.. well played West Indies 🧡 #PAKvWI #TestCricket #WIvPAK — Vinod Sisodiya (@ImVinodSisodiya) August 16, 2021

PAK is perhaps the only cricket team whose coach is 'learning on the job'#PAKvWI #pakvswi #WIvPAK #PakistanZindabad — SM Hussain (@CaughtAtPoint) August 16, 2021

Its a new day, but the damn pain has only increased 💔.#PAKvWI | #WIvPAK | #WTC23 — KHAN (@CricketxMovies) August 16, 2021

Pak didn't fight till the end, Windies did. Pak just waited till the end.



Defensive fields, waiting for batsmen to make mistakes. Misbah has been repeating that script for 10 yrs now. #WIvPAK #PAKvWI #Cricket — Nabeel Siddiqui (@Nabeel_A_Sidd) August 16, 2021

The Captiancy from green shirt is also big question ⁉️ #WIvPAK — Vinod Maheshwari 🇵🇰 (@Viniii112) August 16, 2021

Everyone praising teams what a great match better luck next time but we have to admit that T20 is destroying our cricket playing with max players who were selected on the basis of T20 means PSL we need to understand before it further damage our Cricket pride.#WIvPAK #PAKvWI — Mr.Smarty (@Smarty000) August 16, 2021

It was veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach and his teenage protege Jayden Seales that combined for a brave last-wicket, 17-run stand to carry West Indies to a one-wicket win over Pakistan in the first cricket Test.

Seales earlier took 5-55, his first five-wicket haul in Tests, as the West Indies dismissed Pakistan for 203 in its second innings, a lead of 16

The home team then slumped to 16-3 before a half-century by Jermaine Blackwood helped it advance to 111-6.

The match was in the balance when Jason Holder was out to the last ball before the tea interval with the West Indies on 114-7, still 54 runs from victory.

In a thrilling final session in which each run and each wicket altered the balance of the match, Roach shared a partnership of 28 with Joshua Da Silva before finally combining with Seales to see the West Indies home on 168-9.

Roach said his unbeaten 30 was the most important innings of his 66-Test career “by far, by far."

He was full of praise for the batting and bowling efforts of the 19-year-old Seales, who became the youngest West Indies bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a Test innings.

“He is a star for the future," Roach said. "His five wickets speaks wonders about our cricket.”