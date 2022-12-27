'A triple hundred in ODI will happen with the way he is batting': Gavaskar's bold prediction on India star

Team India ended their 2022 calendar year with a Test series win in Bangladesh with solidified their chances of making the final of the World Test Championship. It has been a tough year for India overall which includes a Super Four stage exit in Asia Cup and semi-final defeat in T20 World Cup. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was given the tough task of picking India's standout performer for 2022 and while picking the star batter, he made a bold prediction saying that he has the ability to score a triple hundred in ODIs.

Gavaskar, in conversation with Sony Sports during the India vs Bangladesh Test series, was particularly in praise of young batter Ishan Kishan, who had scored a sensational and record-breaking 210 against Litton Das' men in the third ODI match of the tour. He broke a plethora of record in become just the fourth Indian batter to the feat, joining the likes of Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Gavaskar opined that had he continued batting in that game, where he was dismissed in the 36th over, he would have scored the first ever triple hundred in ODIs.

“When we see the younger players coming through, it means there is hope for the future. Ishan Kishan probably stands out with his double hundred, which was in a 50-overs game and that's a fantastic achievement. He got it so easily. And he got in what 35 or 36th over. If he had carried on he would have got the first ever triple hundred in ODIs. It will happen with the way he is batting. That is a huge plus as India is concerned. He has this terrific ability to play all around the ground. His square cut...he is also like Rishabh Pant who like to pepper the on side. But a 200 is an amazing achievement and at such a young age. So I think sky's the limit as far as the white-ball cricket is concerned,” he said.

India's next white-ball assignment begins from January 3 onwards when they take on Sri Lanka at home for three T20Is followed by as many ODIs.

