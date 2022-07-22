'Aab toh 10 saal ho gaya...': Shikhar Dhawan's cheeky reply to reporter's 'doesn't get enough credit' question - Watch

Shikhar Dhawan was once considered one of India's Big Three in the batting line-up alongside Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Even until the 2019 World Cup, Dhawan was one of India's mainstay batters in white-ball format, although he lost his place in the red-ball team. But soon inconsistency crept in and Dhawan lost his place in the 2021 T20 World Cup team and is now hoping to make his place in the ODI side. Albeit the criticism over his batting and place in the Indian squad, Dhawan had a cheeky reply to a reporter's question on the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the absence of as many as seven regular white-ball players which includes some big name players in Kohli and Rohit, Dhawan has been picked to lead the Indian side in the three-match ODI series against West Indies which begins from Friday onwards in the Port of Spain.

ALSO READ: Watch: Windies coach Simmons' stiff reply to Ponting's Kohli comment, passes verdict on ex-India captain taking rest

Ahead of the match, Dhawan took to the pre-match presser to talk about India's preparation for the big series and the pressure of leading the Men in Blue. Amid these issues, a journalist asked the veteran India opener about whether it feels odd that he doesn't enough credit in white-ball cricket despite his achievements with the bat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ajeeb kya lagega, aab toh 10 saal hogaya (I don't feel odd, I have heard it for 10 years). People keep talking, I keep performing. If I listened to them, I wouldn't be here. I have the experience, so I'm not too worried. As long as I self-analyse and improve, nothing else matters,” said Dhawan in reply.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhawan will be facing stiff competition from a number of players who have been looked at as back-up openers - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and even Shubman Gill.

"I'm a very positive person. For me, positivity is about self-belief and the confidence you take in. I have that since I've been playing for so many years. I'm here because I've done some good things. That is the positivity I want to pass on to the youngsters.

"We want to create the kind of energy where we put faith in each other to ensure the result takes care of itself. There is pressure in international cricket, sure, but it's not the kind of pressure that will change my personality or style of play. I have a lot of belief in myself and the team," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON