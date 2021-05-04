'As they keep growing, there will be more stability,' Aakash Chopra weighs in on Mumbai Indians' frequent team changes

The ongoing season of Indian Premier League has already shown a few ups and downs to the defending champions Mumbai Indians. After losing the first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Rohit Sharma-led MI went on to win their next two games easily. But then MI suffered two straight defeats.

And now after two back-to-back wins, with one of them over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, it seems like MI are back to their winning ways. MI have made frequent team changes this season, something that the franchise is not known to do.

Also read: CSK-RR clash might be rescheduled due to Balaji's positive report: Report

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that once MI get back on top of things, they will feel more stable with the lot they have in the squad.

"The Mumbai Indians don't need to make changes but are still doing that. They will do something here as well. I feel they might make Jimmy Neesham sit out and bring Nathan Coulter-Nile back," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his Youtube video.

"They might think about playing Jayant Yadav because if Nathan Coulter-Nile comes back, there is no need of Dhawal Kulkarni and they can play another spinner," Chopra added.

"The Mumbai Indians can think about playing Ishan Kishan at No.4. Krunal Pandya is a fantastic player but if you want to play someone only for batting at No.4, then Ishan Kishan is a better choice in my opinion," Chopra said.

"We don't generally see so many changes from Mumbai but this year is a different year for them. They did not get off to a very good start but now they are back to winning ways. So the expectation is that as they keep growing, there will be more stability and lesser changes will be seen," Chopra signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON