'Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai': Ex-India batter reacts sharply after Venkatesh Prasad tears into KL Rahul

Updated on Feb 19, 2023 01:36 PM IST

The former Indian batter has issued a sharp response after Venkatesh Prasad launched an all-out attack on KL Rahul during the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Venkatesh Prasad launched an all-out attack on KL Rahul on Twitter
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad launched an all-out attack on KL Rahul after the vice-captain of Rohit Sharma's Team India failed to fire for the hosts in the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Prasad, who has become a staunch critic of the Indian batter Rahul on Twitter, had earlier questioned the inclusion of the opener in the playing XI of the 2nd Test against Australia.

With Rahul registering another embarrassing individual score in the four-match Test series between India and Australia, Prasad took to Twitter where he slammed the out-of-form Indian opener. Tearing into Rahul over the Indian batter's dreadful run in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship, Prasad claimed that no top-order batsman ‘in at least last 20 years of Indian cricket’ has played the number of Tests Rahul has played with a badly off batting average.

ALSO READ: Watch: Labuschagne in disbelief, Australia dugout shell-shocked after Jadeja castles Cummins to trigger massive collapse

Taking cognisance of Prasad's explosive tweets against Rahul, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra urged the ex-India pacer to wait for the outcome of the 2nd Test match at Delhi. Chopra's tweet arrived before Ravindra Jadeja secured a career-best figures to bundle out Australia for 113 in the 2nd innings on Day 3 of the 2nd Test on Sunday.

“Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing’,” Chopra said in his tweet.

Prasad issued a swift response after former India opener Chopra called out the ex-cricketer on the microblogging site. "Honestly doesn’t matter, Aakash. In my view it is very fair criticism even if he scores a half century in the second innings. And between the match or after the match is irrelevant here. Best wishes for your lovely videos on YT, i do enjoy them," Prasad wrote.

Rahul, who only managed to score 17 off 41 balls in the 1st innings, failed to make amends in his second knock of the same Test match against Australia. Rahul perished for 1 off 3 balls in the 2nd innings as his unfortunate dismissal sparked a massive debate on social media. Averaging 33.44 in 47 Test matches, Indian vice-captain Rahul has scored 2642 runs for the Asian giants.

