'Numbers have dipped last 2-2.5 years, where's the batting coach?': Chopra slams Rathour, asks ‘who is responsible'

It's a well-known fact that it is Team India's batting that has been a major letdown in the recent past. Despite boasting of names like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, to name a few, it's the nation's bowlers who have produced a better output and on a consistent basis. Keeping this in mind, Aakash Chopra has come down heavy on the batting coach.

While speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, the former opener has asked reconsidering batting coach Vikram Rathour's term following an elongated poor run by the batters.

In stern words, he said: "Everyone has taken credit for India's bowling improvement. Some people gave credit to Virat Kohli, some to Bharat Arun, some to Ravi Shastri. Everyone said, 'Indian bowling has improved a lot'. But who is responsible for the batting decline? ... If you are taking credit then responsibility needs to be taken as well. The decline is palpable. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli's numbers have dipped in the last 2-2.5 years so where's the batting coach?"

The former India batter added: "The batting coach has the responsibility and the buck has to stop somewhere. Vikram Rathour, who is with the team for quite some time, you need to look at him again whether he's doing his job well and if not then what are the shortcomings and how is he addressing them."

Rathour joined Ravi Shastri's coaching staff in 2019. Despite the old staff leaving, Rathour managed to get an extension.

Moreover, Chopra also emphasized on the fact that the Indian cricketing system has failed to build a future leader.

“We've failed to create a leadership group, honestly speaking. If Ajju had been in good form it would have been a natural succession. That was certainly a plan but his performances were on a downswing in the last two years and we were not ready to look at anywhere else because we believed that Kohli is going to continue for a long time. That didn't happen and there's been a slight mismanagement,” he concluded.